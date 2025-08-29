Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Itron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $48,620.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,577.24. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,856 shares of company stock worth $1,922,470. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

