Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Bank of America stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

