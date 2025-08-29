Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 69.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 131,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $753.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

