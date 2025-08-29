Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,961,000 after buying an additional 95,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,659,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,679.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 33,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $262.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

