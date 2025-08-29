Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $320.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $320.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

