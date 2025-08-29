Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 774 Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $97,935,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after purchasing an additional 627,918 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,674,000 after purchasing an additional 597,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,037.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 596,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 544,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

NYSE:DECK opened at $118.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

