Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,687,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $301.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

ZBRA opened at $322.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

