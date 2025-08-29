Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:AMP opened at $517.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

