Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 259.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 112,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $1,348,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PM opened at $165.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.