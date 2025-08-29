Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.1%

RRX opened at $152.86 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

