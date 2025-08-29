Reviewing Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 12.16% 55.37% 7.89% Accel Entertainment 2.75% 28.46% 6.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Las Vegas Sands and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 5 10 1 2.75 Accel Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.01%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Accel Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $11.62 billion 3.41 $1.45 billion $1.98 29.14 Accel Entertainment $1.28 billion 0.76 $35.25 million $0.40 28.92

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Accel Entertainment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

