Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lendway had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.18%.

Lendway Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LDWY opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Lendway has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Get Lendway alerts:

Lendway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.