Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.5-1.600 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.190-9.590 EPS.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 5.3%
Shares of BURL opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.93. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $309.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores
In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
