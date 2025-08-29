Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.5-1.600 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.190-9.590 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of BURL opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.93. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $309.00.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24,122.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 793.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 53,401 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 405.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,869.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.