Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $47.98 on Friday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.