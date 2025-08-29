ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SIXA opened at $49.76 on Friday. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $448.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

