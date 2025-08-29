ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
SIXA opened at $49.76 on Friday. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $448.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.