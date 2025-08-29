OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 6.0% increase from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

OACP opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Get OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.