OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 6.0% increase from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%
OACP opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $23.65.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
