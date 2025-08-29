Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 6.3% increase from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

