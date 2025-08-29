GAP (NYSE:GAP) Announces Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, RTT News reports. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. GAP updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

GAP Stock Down 2.6%

GAP opened at $21.72 on Friday. GAP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.15.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,407,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after buying an additional 1,318,322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in GAP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

