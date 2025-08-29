Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) CMO Melissa (Missy) Miller Sells 3,400 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CMO Melissa (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $125,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,589.61. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

WAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

