Towne Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.

Towne Bank has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Towne Bank to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $36.74 on Friday. Towne Bank has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58.

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Towne Bank had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Towne Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

