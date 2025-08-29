Towne Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.
Towne Bank has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Towne Bank to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
Towne Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ TOWN opened at $36.74 on Friday. Towne Bank has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.
Towne Bank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
