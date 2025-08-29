Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Director Donald Lee Moak Sells 43,166 Shares of Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) Director Donald Lee Moak sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $134,246.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.41. The trade was a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 13.2%

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,264,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

