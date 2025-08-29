Insider Selling: Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) insider David Godsman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 976,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,103.45. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE UP opened at $3.30 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

