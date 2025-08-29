Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian Mcneill Sells 220,901 Shares of Stock

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) Director Brian Mcneill sold 220,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $181,138.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 234,213 shares in the company, valued at $192,054.66. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Radio One Trading Down 4.3%
NASDAQ UONE opened at $1.55 on Friday. Radio One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.
Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
