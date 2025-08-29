G Courtney Haning Sells 5,000 Shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,942. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $229.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.03%.The firm had revenue of $105.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.54 million.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rocky Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 557,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 109,012 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 1,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

