Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Insider Samantha Hogg Buys 40,000 Shares

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Hogg bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of A$111,600.00.

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Cleanaway Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 114.0%. This is an increase from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Cleanaway Waste Management’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.