Function X Price Down 36.8% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $76.01 million and $68.40 thousand worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109,920.88 or 1.00009188 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00358162 BTC.
About Function X
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 139,619,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,305,167 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is pundi.ai. Function X’s official Twitter account is @pundiai and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.