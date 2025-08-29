Function X Price Down 36.8% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $76.01 million and $68.40 thousand worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 139,619,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,305,167 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is pundi.ai. Function X’s official Twitter account is @pundiai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

