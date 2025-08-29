Phil Zheng Sells 100,000 Shares of Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Stock

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,000. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Richtech Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of RR opened at $3.10 on Friday. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of -4.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 366.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million.
Richtech Robotics Company Profile
Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.
