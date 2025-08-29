Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) CEO Emiliano Kargieman Sells 73,089 Shares

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 73,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $274,083.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,926,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,916.25. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Emiliano Kargieman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 15,191 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $56,966.25.
Satellogic Price Performance
SATL opened at $3.62 on Friday. Satellogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Satellogic
Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.
