Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.07 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $108.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,728,343,676 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

