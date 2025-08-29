Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $39.65 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $39.65 million and approximately $118.46 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”
Buying and Selling Pirate Chain
