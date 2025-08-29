Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $39.65 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $39.65 million and approximately $118.46 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.