GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $980,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 151.7% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.