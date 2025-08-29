GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

