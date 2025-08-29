GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after buying an additional 1,173,609 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after buying an additional 831,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,588,000 after buying an additional 331,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VGIT stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

