Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $270.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

