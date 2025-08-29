Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $388.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $390.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.43.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

