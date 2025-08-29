GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,492,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,260 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VWO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

