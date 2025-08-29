Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 1.2% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, AmeriServ Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SSO opened at $106.58 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.