Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Invests $297,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after buying an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $473.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

