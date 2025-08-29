GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,420,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,806,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,638.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5%

TMO stock opened at $490.60 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.26. The firm has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,896 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,438 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.