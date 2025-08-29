GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $6.10 Million in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.