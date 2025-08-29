Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.0% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Carlson Capital L.P. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.2% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 992.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

