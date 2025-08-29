Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $108,000 in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

