Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $53,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7,134.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 720,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,963 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 225,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 101,976 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,605,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,395,000 after acquiring an additional 453,513 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $805,000.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

