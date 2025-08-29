Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,185 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $32.93 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

