Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,693,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,141,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

