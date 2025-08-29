Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 18.6% – Here’s What Happened

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 546,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 76,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kane Biotech Trading Up 14.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About Kane Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

Featured Stories

