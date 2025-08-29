Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after buying an additional 113,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%

HDV stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.