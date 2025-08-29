Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $SHYG

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $43.27 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.