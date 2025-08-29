iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,523,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,123,000 after purchasing an additional 536,483 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,782,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.