Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 22.9% – Should You Sell?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 306,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 64,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aurania Resources Stock Down 22.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm has a market cap of C$13.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

